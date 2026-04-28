West Bengal gears up for phase 2 polling tomorrow * Mamata vs BJP heats Up after 90% turnout in phase 1

Kolkata, Apr 28:

The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on Wednesday, with the Election Commission of India stating that all arrangements are in place for a smooth and secure voting process.

Polling teams and security personnel have been deployed across constituencies, with heightened vigilance in sensitive areas. Measures such as webcasting, CCTV surveillance, and flying squads have been put in place to ensure free and fair elections. Special facilities have also been arranged for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The political contest has intensified between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, turning the election into a high-stakes battle. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has led an aggressive grassroots campaign, focusing on welfare schemes and regional pride, while accusing the BJP of attempting to polarise voters.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have spearheaded an intense campaign for the BJP, targeting issues such as governance, corruption, and development. Multiple rallies and roadshows by top leaders have marked the campaign trail, drawing large crowds and sharpening the political contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls, asserting that he would return to the state after May 4 for the oath-taking ceremony.

Addressing a rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, Modi sharpened the BJP’s pitch against the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing it of presiding over “syndicate raj”, political violence, infiltration and economic decline.

Calling the election crucial for the future of eastern India, the prime minister said West Bengal’s progress was inseparable from India’s rise and that the eastern region must regain its historical strength.

In addition to star campaigners, both parties have mobilised local leaders and cadre at the booth level to maximise voter outreach. Door-to-door canvassing, community meetings, and targeted messaging through social media have played a key role in shaping voter opinion, especially among youth and first-time voters.

With high voter enthusiasm already witnessed in the first phase, political observers expect a closely fought contest in the upcoming phase.