Sweet Naughty Crazy – Review

Thrigun headlines this light-hearted adult comedy as Shiva, a fun-loving college student whose romantic life takes an unexpectedly complicated turn. What begins as a sweet campus love story between Shiva and Anitha (Srijitha Ghose) soon transforms into a hilarious roller-coaster of awkward encounters and outrageous coincidences.

Before their wedding, Shiva candidly confesses his past flings — including brief relationships with his tuition teacher (Ineya) and an older woman (Radha). What seems like an honest pre-marital revelation soon snowballs into comic chaos. After a simple court marriage, Shiva visits his affluent in-laws’ home in a picturesque hill station, only to discover that the women from his past are now his sister-in-law and mother-in-law. The absurdity of the situation forms the backbone of the film’s humor.

The narrative thrives on double entendres, situational comedy, and awkward confrontations. Rather than aiming for realism, the film embraces its exaggerated premise and delivers consistent laughs. The second half, set against scenic hill station backdrops, adds visual appeal and keeps the proceedings lively.

Performance-wise, Thrigun carries the film effortlessly. He portrays Shiva as both charming and hilariously flustered, striking the right balance between innocence and panic. Ineya and Srijitha Ghose lend confidence and glamour to their roles, making their characters engaging and believable within the film’s playful tone.

The supporting cast adds significant value. Thambi Ramaiah and Sathyan shine with sharp comic timing, while Brahmanand and Chaams provide additional bursts of humor. Ravi Mariya’s brief appearance helps maintain the narrative pace. Technically, the film benefits from vibrant cinematography and polished sound design, which elevate the overall viewing experience. The pacing remains brisk, ensuring that the comedy never feels stretched. Overall, this film is a straightforward entertainer that doesn’t pretend to be anything more than a fun, cheeky comedy. If you’re in the mood for a breezy adult humor ride with vibrant performances and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments, this one delivers exactly that.