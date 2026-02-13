BNP leads Bangladesh polls

Spread the love

In a landmark moment in Bangladesh’s political history, the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has crossed the majority threshold in the country’s 13th national parliamentary elections, according to early results and media tallies. Preliminary counts show the BNP winning at least 151 of the 300 seats, giving it a simple majority in the Jatiya Sangsad (Bangladesh Parliament) and placing the party in a strong position to form the next government. Rahman himself has been declared the winner in key constituencies such as Dhaka-17 and Bogra-6, underscoring his personal electoral strength and the BNP’s broad support base. The main opposition is expected to be the Jamaat‑e‑Islami Bangladesh, which is projected to secure several dozen seats after years of political marginalisation under the previous administration. This election is the first major vote since political upheavals in 2024 and comes amid heightened hopes for democratic renewal. With the BNP achieving a clear majority early in the count, the party’s leadership is widely expected to form the next government, with Rahman as its prime ministerial candidate.