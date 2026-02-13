Imran reveals only 15% vision left in right eye

Spread the love

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the Supreme Court that he has only 15% vision left in his right eye due to a blood clot that caused severe damage, despite treatment including injections, according to a report submitted by PTI lawyer Salman Safdar. Khan, 73, said he experienced persistent blurred and hazy vision since October 2025, which jail authorities allegedly ignored, ultimately resulting in abrupt vision loss. Safdar observed Khan as “visibly perturbed and deeply distressed” during the meeting, with watery eyes and frequent use of tissues. The report also highlighted that Khan has not received a dental checkup in two years and has been denied meetings with his lawyer and family while detained in Adiala Jail. Previously, he had normal 6×6 vision in both eyes. The report raises concerns over delayed and inadequate medical care.