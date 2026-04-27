Iran ready to reopen Hormuz without nuclear agreement 

Tehran, Apr 27:

Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear programme, two regional officials with knowledge of the proposal said on Monday.

Iran also wants the United States to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal, according to the two officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations.

The new proposal, passed on to the US by Pakistan, is not likely to receive the backing of US President Donald Trump, who wants to end Iran’s atomic programme as part of an overall deal including the Strait of Hormuz to make the ceasefire permanent.

“We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us,” Trump told Fox News Channel on Sunday.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a major flashpoint, with disruptions to shipping raising global concerns. Recent incidents involving vessel seizures and naval interceptions have further heightened tensions in the region.

The ongoing crisis has also impacted global oil markets, with prices rising amid fears of supply disruptions.

Despite backchannel talks and mediation efforts, a breakthrough remains uncertain as both sides hold firm on key demands.