HC dismisses plea against Vijay’s nomination affidavits

Chennai, Apr 27:

The Madras High Court today dismissed a fresh petition seeking scrutiny of property and loan details declared by TVK leader Vijay in his nomination affidavits for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The plea was filed by a Perambur-based voter, Venkatesh, who raised specific objections over certain financial disclosures. The petitioner pointed to a loan of ₹12.6 crore reportedly extended to Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha, questioning the legitimacy and timing of the transaction, particularly in the context of ongoing personal legal proceedings.

The plea also flagged a ₹20 crore contribution to a private educational trust, alleging that adequate details regarding the source and purpose of the funds were not clearly disclosed in the affidavit.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan rejected the petition on April 27, 2026.

The court observed that a similar petition raising comparable issues had already been dismissed earlier and held that it could not entertain a fresh plea on the same grounds. The bench underscored that repeated petitions on identical matters are not maintainable.

The case is linked to a separate petition that alleges discrepancies in Vijay’s declared assets across constituencies. According to the filings, his affidavit in the Perambur constituency mentions assets worth around ₹115 crore, while the affidavit submitted for the Trichy East constituency lists approximately ₹220 crore, indicating a variation of nearly ₹100 crore.

That matter remains pending before the court and has been adjourned to June for further hearing.

With the dismissal of the latest plea, Vijay has received interim relief during the ongoing election process, removing an immediate legal challenge to his candidature.

However, the pending case on asset discrepancies is expected to keep the spotlight on his financial disclosures in the coming weeks.