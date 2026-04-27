TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna alleges intimidation by DMK

Chennai, Apr 27:

Alleging a shift in the political mood in Tamil Nadu in the final days of polling, Aadhav Arjuna on Sunday accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of resorting to intimidation when faced with possible electoral setbacks, while asserting that voters are poised to deliver a decisive mandate for change.

After inspecting the strong room housing ballot units at Loyola College in Nungambakkam, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader and Villivakkam candidate said party chief C. Joseph Vijay had directed candidates to personally verify security arrangements at counting centres. “We have urged the Election Commission to ensure adequate protection and transparent counting in every round,” he said, flagging space constraints at the venue.

Highlighting logistical concerns, Aadhav noted that the counting halls may not be sufficient to accommodate agents. “With 28 candidates in Villivakkam, the halls are too small. Counting must be conducted methodically, with adequate time for each round,” he stressed.

Claiming a significant shift in voter sentiment in the final phase of polling, he alleged that the DMK had resorted to “rowdyism” in certain constituencies. He cited incidents in Harbour involving minister P. K. Sekarbabu and alleged disturbances, as well as reported attacks on party lawyers in Saidapet.

Rejecting allegations of malpractice against his party, Aadhav accused the DMK of attempting last-minute inducements. “People have rejected cash-for-votes politics. They will deliver a democratic verdict in favour of change,” he said.

Dismissing speculation about Vijay travelling abroad, he remarked sarcastically that such claims were baseless. He added that the party leadership is closely monitoring preparations and has instructed candidates and legal teams to remain vigilant on counting day.

“The people’s verdict on whether they want change or continuity will be known on May 4,” he said.