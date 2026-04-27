Tamilisai slam CM’s post-poll vacation

Chennai, Apr 27:

A political controversy erupted on Sunday after senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and his family for taking a brief summer vacation soon after polling, questioning the timing and optics of the move.

She remarked that while voters who stood in long queues have returned to their daily routines amid the summer heat, the Chief Minister had travelled to Kodaikanal with his family. The former Governor also alleged a contrast in governance priorities, stating that those expected to review the post-poll situation were on holiday, even as the Deputy Chief Minister was reportedly on a foreign visit.

Drawing a historical comparison, Tamilisai accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of double standards, recalling how party leaders had once criticised former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj for official visits to hill stations.

“They derided him then, but today defend personal leisure in the name of governance,” she said.

Asserting that politics must remain equitable, she argued that such perceived disparities reflect a concerning mindset and urged the public to take note, adding that leadership must be seen as responsive and accountable, especially during crucial political moments.