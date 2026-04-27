LPG cylinder truck strike raises supply concerns in TN

Chennai, Apr 27:

A strike by LPG cylinder truck operators has raised concerns over potential disruption in cooking gas supply across Tamil Nadu, with transporters halting operations over long-pending demands.

According to reports, lorry owners involved in transporting LPG cylinders have resorted to protest citing issues such as pending dues, revision of transport charges, and dissatisfaction with recent contract terms.

Talks between tanker operators and oil companies have reportedly failed to reach a consensus, triggering the strike action.

The strike is expected to impact the movement of LPG cylinders from bottling plants to distribution points, which could delay supplies to both domestic consumers and commercial establishments.

Industry sources warn that even a short disruption in logistics can create temporary shortages, given the high daily demand for cooking gas across the state.

Officials, however, are monitoring the situation closely and assessing contingency measures to minimise inconvenience to the public. In previous instances, authorities and oil companies have stepped in to ensure that essential supplies are maintained and panic buying is avoided.

Experts note that Tamil Nadu has already been witnessing pressure on LPG availability due to broader supply challenges, making such transport disruptions more critical. If the strike continues for an extended period, it could affect households, hotels, and small businesses that rely heavily on timely cylinder deliveries.

Consumers have been advised not to panic and to use LPG judiciously, as negotiations are expected to continue between stakeholders to arrive at a resolution.