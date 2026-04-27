Ooty flower show to bloom at Botanical Garden

Udhagamandalam, Apr 27:

Ooty Summer Festival: Flower Show Set to Bloom at Botanical Garden

The iconic summer festival in the Nilgiris is set to return with the much-awaited flower show at the Government Botanical Garden, drawing tourists and nature lovers from across the country.

The annual Ooty Flower Show, one of the highlights of the summer festival, is expected to be held in May 2026, most likely during the second or third week, in line with its traditional schedule.

The event, organised by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department, transforms the historic garden into a vibrant display of colours, featuring thousands of flowers, themed installations, and artistic floral sculptures.

Known as one of India’s oldest flower exhibitions, the show has been a major attraction since the late 19th century and continues to be a key tourism driver for Ooty.

Visitors can expect elaborate displays made using roses, carnations, chrysanthemums, and a wide range of exotic and indigenous plants, along with bonsai exhibits and competitive horticulture showcases.

The flower show is part of the larger Ooty Summer Festival, which includes events like the rose show, fruit show, and vegetable show held across different locations in the Nilgiris district.

The festival typically runs through May, turning the hill station into a hub of cultural and tourism activity.

Officials indicate that preparations are underway, with final dates and detailed schedules expected to be announced soon. The event usually spans around five to seven days and attracts thousands of visitors each year, boosting local tourism and economy.

Tourists are advised to plan visits during weekdays or early hours to avoid heavy crowds, as the flower show remains one of the most popular seasonal attractions in Tamil Nadu.