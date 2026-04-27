Minister Sekar Babu confident of DMK win

Dindigul, Apr 27:

P. K. Sekarbabu on Sunday exuded confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will return to power in Tamil Nadu, asserting that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will once again take oath after the election results.

Speaking to reporters, Sekar Babu, who is contesting from the Harbour constituency for a second term, said that after the counting on May 4, “for the second time, Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin’s voice will echo in the Governor’s house (Lok Bhavan),” referring to the swearing-in ceremony.

The minister also linked the high voter turnout in the recent Assembly polls to revisions in electoral rolls, suggesting that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise contributed to increased participation compared to the 2021 elections.

Expressing optimism over the outcome, he maintained that the electorate has once again placed its trust in the DMK, adding that the final verdict will reaffirm the party’s governance and leadership in the state.