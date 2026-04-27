Anbumani opposes Centre’s move on power allocation

Chennai, Apr 27:

Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged the Centre not to discontinue the priority-based electricity supply to Tamil Nadu from central power generation stations, warning that the move could have serious consequences for the state’s power sector.

He was referring to a recent circular issued by the Union government to all state electricity boards, indicating that the existing practice of allocating a majority share of power generated at Centre-owned thermal and nuclear plants to host states would be discontinued. Instead, electricity would be sold through a competitive bidding process to determine prices.

In a statement, the Pattali Makkal Katchi leader strongly opposed the decision, stating that it would adversely affect states’ ability to meet their power needs. “This decision cannot be accepted as it will not only severely impact the ability to meet the power requirements of the states but also infringe upon their rights,” he said.

Pointing out that no state in India has achieved full self-sufficiency in electricity generation, Anbumani described Tamil Nadu’s situation as particularly “dire.” He cautioned that if central generating stations in the state shift to market-driven pricing, it would force Tamil Nadu to procure power at significantly higher rates.

He also raised concerns over the financial health of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, alleging that the utility is already burdened with heavy losses. “If procurement costs rise further, it will only deepen the financial strain,” he said.

Warning of a direct impact on consumers, Anbumani said increased costs could lead to a hike in electricity tariffs. “To offset these expenses, tariff hikes would become inevitable, and the people of Tamil Nadu cannot withstand yet another increase in power charges,” he added, calling on the Centre to reconsider the move in the interest of states and consumers.