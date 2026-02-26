Rahul accuses Modi of sneaking to Israel post US deal challenge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of “quietly slipping off to Israel” just over 24 hours after Gandhi challenged him to scrap the Indo-US interim trade deal.

Speaking at the Kisan Mahachaupal rally in Bhopal, Gandhi described the agreement as “anti-farmer” and “an arrow in the heart of farmers,” urging Modi to cancel it following the US Supreme Court ruling that struck down tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump as exceeding his authority.

He also alleged the deal was approved under external pressure linked to potential release of “Epstein files” and ongoing US legal cases involving industrialist Gautam Adani.

Gandhi’s post on X accused Modi of previously acting under Epstein’s influence in Israel and questioned whose orders he would follow in striking deals against India’s interests this time.

Gandhi framed the trade deal as undermining farmers and national interests, positioning himself as challenging Modi on both domestic and international fronts.

The BJP hit back, defending Modi’s Israel visit as official diplomacy, including addressing the Knesset and securing strategic technologies.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Gandhi of projecting India negatively abroad and highlighted Congress’s past dealings with China through a memorandum of understanding.