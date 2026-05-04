After MGR, Vijay Emerges as a New Political Phenomenon

Feb 4: Tamil Nadu may be witnessing the rise of its first major mass leader since M. G. Ramachandran. Actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay has led the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to a stunning electoral performance, drawing comparisons with the legendary MGR.

Like MGR, Vijay has successfully converted cinematic popularity into political capital — but here’s the key difference: he has done it in his first major electoral outing. That’s not normal. That’s disruption.

TVK is leading in over 100 seats, putting it well above the majority mark. This is not a sympathy wave or a marginal rise; it’s a decisive takeover.

The comparison with MGR is inevitable because both figures leveraged mass appeal, fan networks, and a carefully cultivated public image. However, Vijay’s rise comes in a more complex political environment, where social media, fragmented vote banks, and multi-cornered contests make breakthroughs harder.

What sets Vijay apart is timing and positioning. He entered politics when voters were clearly looking for an alternative to both DMK and AIADMK. Instead of aligning with existing structures, he built a direct connection with voters — especially youth.

But here’s the reality check: winning an election is not the same as governing a state. MGR sustained power because he built administrative control and party structure. Vijay hasn’t been tested there yet.

Right now, he’s riding a massive wave. Whether he becomes a long-term political force like MGR depends on what happens after victory — not before.