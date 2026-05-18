ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC stays in title race with dramatic win over Chennaiyin FC

By Sam Morris | Chennai

Bengaluru FC kept its Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 title hopes alive with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

After a closely fought contest, substitute Serto Worneilen Kom scored a late winner in the 89th minute to hand Bengaluru all three points and move the club to the top of the table with 23 points from 13 matches.

Chennaiyin FC had taken the lead in the 34th minute through Daniel Chima Chukwu. The striker started the move from midfield before finishing calmly inside the box after a well-worked team move involving Farukh Choudhary and Mandar Rao.

Bengaluru FC responded strongly before halftime. Ryan Williams brought the visitors level in the 43rd minute after combining neatly with Lalremtluanga Fanai for a simple finish.

The visitors dominated much of the second half, creating several chances, but Chennaiyin goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz produced a number of important saves to keep his side in the game.

With the match heading towards a draw, Bengaluru found the breakthrough in the closing moments. Williams made a dangerous run into the box and his cut-back eventually fell to debutant Kom, who fired the ball into an empty net after a defensive lapse from Chennaiyin.

The defeat ended a disappointing season for Chennaiyin FC, which finished 13th on the table with only nine points its worst-ever ISL finish since the 2018-19 campaign.

Tempers flared after the final whistle as players from both teams got involved in a heated confrontation following an incident involving Chennaiyin’s S. Prakadeswaran.

Bengaluru FC will now hope for favourable results in the remaining fixtures to keep its slim title chances alive.