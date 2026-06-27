Leaders express grief over Bhagyaraj’s demise

Chennai, June 27:

Leaders of various political parties expressed grief at the demise of actor, screenplay writer and director K Bhagyaraj.

Former Chief Minister and DMK chief, Stalin said, ‘Bhagyaraj made his mark as the emperor of unfinished screenplays, as the realistic hero who captivated everyone, as a writer endowed with the ability to navigate complex situations with brief dialogues, and as an extraordinary director who triumphed in every aspect. He holds the proud distinction of nurturing many others like himself into becoming directors.’

‘Just a few months ago, I participated in the event celebrating bhagyaraj’s completion of 50 years in the film industry, where I spoke not only as the Chief Minister but also as his fan.’

My deepest condolences to the entire family and friends. Through his creations, Bhagyaraj will continue to live on forever as an inseparable part of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said.

Expressing shock and sadness over the death of the veteran director-actor, the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami hailed him as a multifaceted personality and a unique screenplay writer. He recalled that the relationship between the AIADMK founder-former Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran and Bhagyaraj was based on mutual affection.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said: “The passing of Mr. K. Bhagyaraj, the pioneer director of the Tamil film world, an outstanding actor, a unique screenwriter, and a writer, brings immense sorrow.

Having recently completed his 50-year landmark journey in the film industry and being specially praised by members of the film world and fans alike, his demise is an irreplaceable loss to the Tamil film industry.”

MP and DMK Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi said, ‘The news of the passing of Bhagyaraj, a leading figure in Tamil cinema, brings immense sorrow. Through his creations, he left an indelible mark and contributed significantly to the Tamil film industry for five decades. By placing the psychology of the human mind at the forefront in his screenplays, he gifted us several acclaimed works that received widespread acclaim among the people, earning him the title of “King of Screenplays.”

I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the film fraternity’.

‘His artistic journey will serve as a guiding light for future filmmakers’

BJP’s State unit president Nainar Nagendran said.

‘The news of the passing of Bhagyaraj, the director revered as the ‘King of Screenplays’ in Tamil cinema, has plunged me into profound sorrow and deep anguish.

‘His works continue to serve as exemplary lessons even today on how the screenplay of a film should be structured. By seamlessly blending simple narratives, humor, family sentiments, and engaging screenplays in his distinctive style, he has gifted Tamil cinema with timeless creations that will endure for countless generations. His films will forever remain etched in the hearts of Tamil cinema enthusiasts. His artistic journey and achievements will eternally serve as a guiding light for future directors and screenwriters.’

DMDK general secretary and Virudhachalam MLA Premalatha Vijayakant said, ‘The news of the passing of K. Bhagyaraj brings profound shock and deep sorrow.’

Having gifted Tamil cinema with countless quality creations, he carved an everlasting place in the hearts of audiences through his unique screenplay structure, dialogue style, and natural acting. His demise is an irreplaceable great loss to the Tamil film world, she said and added, ‘The late K. Bhagyaraj and our party founder-president Captain Vijayakanth shared a long-standing bond of love and friendship. In particular, the memories of the two working together in the film ‘Sokathangam’ are unforgettable forever. The friendship and contributions of Bhagyaraj in Captain’s artistic journey will be remembered eternally.’

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said: ‘The passing of K. Bhagyaraj, Tamil cinema’s finest screenwriter, director, writer, actor, and a multifaceted personality, brings profound shock and deep sorrow.’

‘Bhagyaraj, through his various creations including Mundhanai Mudichu, Idhu Namma Aalu, Thaavani Kaanavugal, and Thooraal Ninnu Pochchu, carved a niche for himself in Tamil cinema. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema.’

Politician K. Annamalai posted on X, “The news of the passing away of Mr. K. Bhagyaraj, a great director, actor and one of the greatest screenwriters in India, due to ill health, is deeply shocking and saddening. He had won the love of the people of Tamil Nadu through his films. He was a simple and kind man. I express my deepest condolences to Mr. Bhagyaraj’s family and relatives. I pray to God that his soul may rest in peace.”

The general secretary of the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AIPTMMK), V.K. Sasikala, in a message, pointed out that Bhagyaraj had bagged several awards including the life time achievement award and “Filmfare” award. Besides being an “ardent fan” of M.G, Ramachandran. Bhagyaraj had respect for Jayalalithaa, Ms. Sasikala said, remembering the period in which he and she were in politics together.

D. Ravikumar, MP, said: “The news of the passing of actor and director Bhagyaraj due to a heart attack has come as a shock. Even in films made primarily for commercial entertainment, he consistently conveyed ideas that encouraged social reform. Death has snatched him away suddenly. The void created by his passing in Tamil cinema can never truly be filled.”