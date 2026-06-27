Film fraternity pays rich tribute to Bhagyaraj

Chennai, June 27

Prominent film personalities paid their rich tributes to veteran filmmaker Bhagyaraj, who passed away due to cardiac arrest, today.

Kamal Haasan: ‘K. Bhagyaraj, the ‘Rajan’ I came to know 50 years ago, is no more. In the span of a single month, Tamil cinema has lost two of its kings. A silence now lingers where their voices once shaped stories.’

Rohini: “India’s legendary screenwriter, director, and actor Bhagyaraj has passed away. I pay my heartfelt tributes to him and extend my deepest condolences to his family. Whenever we met, he would fondly call me “Pavunu.” Sir, when will we ever see a storyteller like you again?”

Harish Kalyan: “Bhagyaraj’s films and his writing will live on in our hearts forever. His legacy of brilliant films and unforgettable performances will continue to guide and inspire us forever.”

‘He happily attended actor Khushbu’s daughter’s wedding in Goa. He was very happy. This morning, after returning home from his regular walk, he complained of mild chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital, but passed away.”

Venkatesh Daggubati: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Bhagyaraj Sir. His work transcended languages and touched the hearts of millions. I feel fortunate to have been a part of films like Sundarakanda and Abbaigaru, which were born from his remarkable storytelling. Indian cinema has lost one of its finest filmmakers. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers.”

Raghava Lawrence: said that he was deeply saddened by the demise of director Bhagyaraj. “His contribution to cinema is unforgettable, and his work has inspired generations. This is a great loss to the film industry,” he said.

Sibi Sathyaraj: The king of screenplay is no more. “Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of K. Bhagyaraj sir. A huge loss to the film industry. My deepest condolences to his family,friends and fans,” he posted on X.