TN Budget to be tabled in first Week of August: Mariam Wilson

Chennai, July 18:

Tamil Nadu’s Budget for the current financial year will be presented in the first week of August, according to Mariam Wilson. The announcement comes as the state government intensifies its pre-budget preparations through a series of high-level review meetings.

Officials stated that department-wise review meetings have been underway since July 22 under the leadership of the Chief Minister. These discussions are aimed at assessing the performance of various departments, finalising key policy priorities, and aligning budget allocations with the state’s developmental goals.

Minister Wilson noted that the upcoming financial statement will reflect the government’s focus on welfare measures, infrastructure development, and economic growth. The consultations are expected to play a crucial role in shaping a comprehensive and balanced budget that addresses the needs of different sectors.

The budget presentation in early August is anticipated to outline major initiatives and funding plans for the year ahead, providing a roadmap for Tamil Nadu’s fiscal and developmental agenda.