CM Vijay greets people on TN Day

Chennai, July 18:

Extending warm greetings on “Tamil Nadu Day,” Joseph Vijay highlighted the historical and cultural significance of the state’s identity, rooted in its rich language, heritage, and traditions.

Marking the occasion, he recalled that the resolution to rename the state as “Tamil Nadu” was passed to honour Tamil identity, history, and linguistic pride.

He also noted that both November 1, marking the formation of the erstwhile Madras State, and July 18, when the historic renaming resolution was introduced and adopted, will be officially celebrated by the government.

Emphasising progress and unity, he called upon people to reaffirm their commitment to building Tamil Nadu into a leading state in India, driven by social justice, equality, education, technology, and skilled human resources.

He also urged citizens to remember and pay tribute to the sacrifices of leaders who contributed to the formation of Tamil Nadu, while preserving and promoting Tamil culture and values for future generations.