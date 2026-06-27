MDMK ends 9-year alliance with DMK

Chennai, June 27:

In a significant political development in Tamil Nadu, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has officially ended its nine-year-long alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The decision was taken unanimously at the party’s General Council meeting held in Chennai under the leadership of its General Secretary Vaiko.

The move, which had been widely anticipated following weeks of internal discontent, marks a major shift in Tamil Nadu’s evolving political landscape. While speculation is rife about a possible alignment with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the MDMK has clarified that a final decision on any alliance will be taken closer to the time of elections.

The MDMK had been a part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance for nearly a decade, contesting four successive elections alongside it. The alliance tasted major victories in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 Assembly polls. However, cracks began to appear after the recent Assembly elections, where the MDMK, despite contesting only four seats under the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol, managed to win two. The limited seat allocation and denial of its own party symbol became major points of contention.

Internal dissatisfaction within the party leadership, particularly from Vaiko and senior leader Durai Vaiko, had been growing. The leadership openly expressed displeasure over what they perceived as a lack of respect and recognition from the DMK, especially when other allies were allotted more seats and political concessions. The issue of identity erosion—contesting under the DMK symbol instead of their own—further intensified the rift.

The situation became more complicated after one of the MDMK’s elected MLAs, R. Senthilselvan, chose to remain with the DMK, asserting that he was technically elected on its symbol. Meanwhile, the party’s remaining MLA, T.M. Rajendran from Kadayanallur, is expected to resign, which could further impact the Assembly’s composition ahead of upcoming bypolls.

The political churn in Tamil Nadu has been unprecedented in recent months. Several key allies of the DMK, including Congress, VCK, and IUML, have already shifted their support to the ruling TVK government led by Vijay, even joining the Cabinet—marking the state’s first-ever coalition government. The Left parties, CPI and CPI(M), have opted for outside support.

Against this backdrop, the MDMK’s exit from the DMK alliance signals a broader realignment of forces. Though the party appears inclined toward supporting the TVK, it remains cautious due to technical and political constraints, especially concerning its elected representatives.

Vaiko has also sharply criticised the DMK leadership in recent days, accusing it of sidelining the MDMK and even alleging potential political opportunism in its reported moves involving rival parties. These remarks underline the depth of the fallout between the two former allies.

With bypolls to several Assembly seats approaching and political equations rapidly shifting, the MDMK’s next move will be closely watched. Its eventual decision on aligning with the TVK could play a crucial role in shaping the future balance of power in Tamil Nadu politics.