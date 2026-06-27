Pink Room initiative launched in Chennai Govt School

Chennai, June 27:

Aahwahan Foundation, in collaboration with NTT DATA, has inaugurated a dedicated Pink Room along with toilet facilities at Avadi Corporation Higher Secondary School in Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai, to support girls during menstruation.

The facility is designed to address challenges related to menstrual hygiene and absenteeism by providing a safe and private space equipped with essential amenities, including resting areas, sanitary products, a vending machine, and an attached washroom. A dedicated “Pink Teacher” has also been assigned to offer guidance and emotional support to students.

The initiative aims to create a more inclusive and supportive school environment, ensuring that menstruation does not become a barrier to education. By improving access to hygiene and care, the project seeks to reduce dropouts and empower young girls to continue their studies with dignity and confidence.