CM Joseph Vijay mourns Bhagyaraj’s demise: Announces State honours 

Chennai, June 27:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Friday expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of veteran filmmaker, actor, and writer K. Bhagyaraj, terming it an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister hailed Bhagyaraj as a multifaceted creative force who left an indelible mark as a director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer. He noted that Bhagyaraj’s unique storytelling — blending humour with emotionally rich narratives — captured the essence of rural life, middle-class realities, and family bonds, earning him a lasting place in the hearts of audiences.

Describing his films as timeless, the Chief Minister said Bhagyaraj’s works went beyond entertainment, consistently reflecting human values and social messages that remain relevant even today. His contributions, he added, played a defining role in shaping a distinctive phase of Tamil cinema.

Extending his condolences, C. Joseph Vijay conveyed sympathies to the bereaved family, friends, members of the film fraternity, and fans worldwide. As a mark of respect, he announced that state honours would be accorded during the final rites.

With his passing, Tamil cinema loses one of its most original voices, whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.