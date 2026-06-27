He was a screenplay king: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, June 27:

Chief Minister of Kerala, V.D. Satheesan said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the “Screenplay King,” he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances.

He also shared a special bond with Malayalam cinema — his memorable role inMarumakan continues to be fondly remembered by fans in Keralam. His immense contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace.’

Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he was deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned director, actor, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. “He left a unique mark in the Tamil film world and earned the love of Malayalis through his excellent work. His demise is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry and the cultural sector,” he said.