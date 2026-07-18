Congress disrespecting Vande Mataram: BJP

New Delhi, July 18:

The BJP on Friday criticised the Congress for allegedly opposing the Centre’s move to table a Bill that provides for punishment for insulting or obstructing the mandatory singing of Vande Mataram at official events, in the upcoming Parliament session. The saffron party said the Congress has historically shown disrespect towards the national song.

The government has listed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill — which seeks to give the national song Vande Mataram the same statutory protection as the national anthem Jana Gana Mana — for introduction in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session beginning July 20.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that instead of welcoming the move and celebrating 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Congress has a problem with it.