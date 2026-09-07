Interior TN to see higher temperatures till 8 Sept

Chennai, Sept 7:

Temperatures in several interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to remain above normal until September 8, while parts of the State may receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the Chennai Meteorological Centre.

The maximum temperature in some interior areas is expected to remain 2°C to 4°C above normal during the period.

Five locations had already recorded temperatures of 100°F or above. Palayamkottai recorded the highest at 104°F, followed by Madurai Airport and Thanjavur at 102.2°F. Madurai city recorded 100.76°F and Karur Paramathi 100.4°F.

At the same time, weather systems over coastal Tamil Nadu and the southwest Bay of Bengal are expected to bring rain to several areas.

Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds was forecast in one or two places in the Western Ghats districts, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar.

In Chennai and its suburbs, partly cloudy skies were expected, with some areas likely to receive moderate evening or night rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

Light rain was forecast at isolated places across Tamil Nadu between September 6 and 8, while moderate rain could occur in parts of the Western Ghats and northern Tamil Nadu on September 9 and 10.

Tindivanam and Vadachiruvallur in Villupuram district and Kadavannur in Kallakurichi district recorded 60 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday