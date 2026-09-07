Left parties to decide on TVK alliance meeting tomorrow

CHENNAI:

The CPI(M) and CPI are set to hold separate state-level meetings on Tuesday to decide whether to participate in the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s alliance consultation meeting scheduled for September 9.

The CPI(M) state committee meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters in T. Nagar, Chennai, under the leadership of state secretary P. Shanmugam. The CPI’s state executive committee meeting will be held at Balan Illam in Chennai under state secretary M. Veerapandian.

The two parties are expected to take a decision on participating in the second round of TVK’s alliance consultations during these meetings. An announcement is likely to be made either on