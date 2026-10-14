TN relaxes mobile phone rules at 52 temples

Chennai, Oct 14:

The Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has relaxed restrictions on carrying mobile phones into 52 major temples across the State, allowing devotees to take their phones inside provided they are switched off.

However, photography, video recording and selfies remain prohibited.

The restrictions were introduced on September 1 to preserve the sanctity of temples and maintain a peaceful atmosphere for worship. Devotees were required to deposit their phones at designated counters before entering the temple premises.

However, the arrangement led to complaints about long queues and delays, as devotees had to wait to deposit their phones and collect them after darshan. The difficulties faced by devotees prompted the department to reconsider the blanket restriction.

Under the revised arrangement, devotees can carry their mobile phones inside in switched-off mode. The ban on taking photographs and videos, including selfies and content for social media, will continue. Temple authorities have warned that violations could invite action, including the confiscation of phones.

The revised rules are expected to ease the difficulties faced by devotees, particularly those who need to remain reachable for emergencies or family-related reasons. Temple administrations have also put up notices and made announcements to inform visitors about the changes.

The move follows practical difficulties in managing phone-deposit counters, especially during peak hours, when large numbers of devotees had to queue to deposit and retrieve their devices. The department’s revised approach allows devotees to carry their phones while retaining restrictions on photography and recording inside temple premises.