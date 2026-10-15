CM Vijay to Meet Governor Arlekar Today

Chennai, Oct 15:

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan in Guindy today to congratulate him on his appointment as the State’s full-time Governor.

Arlekar, who had been holding additional charge of Tamil Nadu while serving as the Governor of Kerala, was appointed the full-time Governor of Tamil Nadu by President Droupadi Murmu as part of a reshuffle involving Governors of six States.

The meeting comes after Vijay extended his congratulations to Arlekar through social media. The Chief Minister wished him success in serving Tamil Nadu’s development, safeguarding the State’s rights and promoting the welfare of its people.

The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the evolving relationship between the TVK government and the BJP-led Union Government. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chennai on October 11, Vijay and the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Centre and the State for Tamil Nadu’s development.

Arlekar’s tenure in Tamil Nadu has so far been marked by a relatively cordial relationship with the Vijay government.