Washington, Oct 15:

American singer Mary Millben has alleged that the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is being funded by donors in the United States who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and urged young Indians to peacefully resist what she described as disruptive forces.

Her remarks come amid protests in New Delhi by supporters of opposition parties and the CJP, who are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Millben alleged that CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke and his party were receiving support from US donors opposed to Modi’s leadership. She claimed that some donors followed a pattern of targeting conservative leaders globally and backing individuals to create political disruption. She did not provide evidence for the funding allegation in the reported remarks.

Calling on young Indians to organise peacefully, Millben said a counter-movement was necessary to uphold democracy and freedom. She is known in India for her renditions of the national anthem and the devotional song ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’.