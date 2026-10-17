Four new beer brands for TASMAC this Deepavali

Chennai, Oct 17:

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) is planning to introduce four new varieties of beer ahead of Deepavali, with prices expected to start at ₹250.

The proposed additions are Heineken Silver Premium Malt Lager, Simba Roar Strong Premium Beer, Lee Mount Premium Strong Beer and Stok Strong Beer. The products are sourced from breweries in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh, according to reports. <Cite refs={[“turn786143search2″,” turn786143search3″]}/>

The TASMAC board has reportedly completed price negotiations for the new varieties. However, the products are awaiting government approval and the necessary registration formalities before sales can begin.

The new additions are expected to increase the number of beer varieties available through TASMAC procurement from 21 to 25. The beers are likely to be sold through regular TASMAC outlets as well as Elite shops, subject to the final distribution arrangements.

Although the products are being considered ahead of Deepavali, their availability during the festival has not been officially confirmed. Officials expect sales to begin after the required approvals are secured.