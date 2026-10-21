Heavy rain warning for Chennai; Boats deployed in Velachery

Chennai, Oct 21: Following heavy overnight rainfall and a warning of further showers, rescue boats have been brought to Velachery as a precautionary measure.

Water stagnation in the AGS Colony area has raised concerns among residents, with boats kept ready to assist people if the situation worsens.

Nearly 12 cm of rain was recorded overnight in the affected locality, leaving several streets inundated. Residents expressed concern over the recurring problem of waterlogging, even after a single spell of intense rainfall.

Around 20 boats were reportedly brought to the area as a precaution, while rescue teams remained prepared to evacuate stranded residents if required. The deployment comes amid heightened vigilance over the impact of the Northeast monsoon in Chennai and its suburbs.

The heavy rainfall has once again highlighted the vulnerability of low-lying neighbourhoods in the city. Residents have urged the authorities to take lasting measures to improve stormwater drainage and prevent flooding during intense rain spells.

With more rain forecast, residents have been advised to remain alert and follow official weather and safety advisories. Civic authorities and rescue personnel are monitoring vulnerable areas and are prepared to respond to emergencies.