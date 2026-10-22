Prashanth Neel presents horror thriller ‘418’, Releasing on Oct 23

A medical college hostel sealed for 15 years and the chilling mystery surrounding Room No. 418 form the premise of 418, a horror thriller presented by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is set for a multilingual theatrical release on October 23, 2026.

Directed by Kirtan Nadagouda, the film stars Chaithra Achar, Charan Lakkaraju, Surya Raj Veerabathini, Preethi Pagadala, Shashank Patil and Shree Vaishnav. Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili and Naveen Yerneni have produced the film under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

The story revolves around a medical college hostel that has remained sealed for 15 years. At its centre is Room No. 418, where mysterious incidents blur the boundaries between science, superstition and the unexplained.

With an unsettling atmosphere and a suspense-filled narrative, the film seeks to offer horror fans an intense theatrical experience. The questions surrounding what happened inside the room, why it was sealed and what awaits those who investigate its secrets drive the mystery.

Music is composed by Venky GG, while Ullas Hydoor is the production designer. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.