Four firms to supply cakes for Children’s Day

Chennai, Oct 23:

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to four companies to supply cakes to schoolchildren on the occasion of Children’s Day, which is celebrated on November 14 every year.

The initiative is aimed at marking the occasion with students and making the celebrations special for children in schools across the State.

The four companies have been directed to supply the cakes as per the government’s instructions. Further details regarding the quantity of cakes, the number of students covered and the distribution arrangements are expected to be available from the official order.

Children’s Day is celebrated in India on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was widely associated with his affection for children. Schools traditionally organise special programmes and activities to commemorate the day.