Surrender before 31 Oct, HC orders Devanathan Yadav 

Chennai,Oct 23:

The Madras High Court has refused to extend the time granted to The Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund director Devanathan Yadav to undergo medical treatment at a private hospital and directed him to surrender before prison authorities by October 31.

Devanathan Yadav was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore financial fraud involving investments made by more than 100 depositors in The Mylapore Hindu Permanent Fund. He is currently lodged at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai.

Citing the need for surgery, Devanathan had approached the High Court seeking permission to undergo treatment at a private hospital. The court had earlier granted him eight weeks to receive treatment.

Seeking an extension of the period, his counsel moved the High Court. The petition came up for hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices Sundar Mohan and G K Muthukumaran.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Devanathan sought additional time for treatment. However, advocate R Thirumoorthy, representing the investors, opposed the plea and urged the court to dismiss it.

After hearing the arguments, the judges observed that they could not pass an order contrary to the court’s earlier directions and found no sufficient grounds to extend the time granted for surrender.

The Bench accordingly directed Devanathan to surrender before prison authorities on or before October 31.

The judges also directed a government medical team to examine his health condition on that day. The medical assessment is expected to help determine his condition and the further course of action in accordance with the court’s directions.