YouTuber gets 15-day judicial custody in influencer suicide case

Chennai, Oct 23:

YouTuber Jason Samuel, arrested in connection with the death of financial influencer V Harish, has been remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Harish, 26, who was popular on Instagram for posting videos on financial investments and savings, was found dead at his rented residence near Muttukadu on October 20. He operated the social media account ‘Finance with Harish’ and had more than a million followers.

According to the complaint lodged by Harish’s father, J Vinayagam, Jason allegedly posted defamatory videos about his son and subjected him to online threats and harassment. The complaint alleged that these actions caused Harish severe mental distress and contributed to his death.

Kanathur police registered a case against Jason under the provision relating to abetment of suicide and arrested him following an investigation.

The controversy reportedly followed an online dispute between the two content creators over Harish’s credentials to provide financial advice. Jason had earlier denied allegations of cyberbullying, maintaining that his criticism concerned Harish’s qualifications and authorisation to offer investment advice.

Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Harish’s death and the allegations made by his family.