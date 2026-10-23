TN prisons to undergo security audit after Puzhal escape

Chennai, Oct 23:

The Director-General of Prisons has ordered an immediate security audit of prisons across Tamil Nadu following the reported escape of inmates from Puzhal Central Prison.

The audit will cover all central prisons, district prisons and special prisons for women in the State. Officials have been directed to examine CCTV cameras, watchtowers, prison walls, locks and any shortage of security personnel.

The DGP has instructed prison authorities to submit a detailed report within a week. The exercise is aimed at identifying security lapses and preventing similar incidents in the future.

Prison department sources said separate teams are expected to be constituted to inspect individual prisons as part of the statewide security review.