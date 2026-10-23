New low-pressure area to intensify into cyclone

Chennai, Oct 23

Tamil Nadu is bracing for another spell of heavy rainfall as a fresh low-pressure area forms over the southeast Bay of Bengal, with the system potentially intensifying into a cyclone by October 26.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast widespread rainfall across the State, Puducherry and Karaikal over the coming days.

A low-pressure area has already formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to several parts of the State. The weather department has warned that the ongoing northeast monsoon activity is likely to continue until October 26, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds accompanying the showers in some areas.

According to the RMC, the second weather system is expected to develop under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to move westwards and intensify further. However, its development into a cyclone will depend on how the system evolves over the coming days.

The RMC has forecast heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, along with Karaikal.

On October 24, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari districts, while several other districts may receive heavy showers. Rainfall is expected to intensify further in parts of the State on October 25, with the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni among the areas likely to receive very heavy rain.

On October 26, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in several districts, including parts of the Cauvery delta, southern Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph at isolated places during the period.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts are expected to experience intermittent rainfall over the coming days. The RMC has forecast moderate rain in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, with the possibility of heavier showers on October 25 as the existing weather system moves northwards.

The maximum temperature in Chennai is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall, particularly in low-lying areas vulnerable to waterlogging.

With heavy rainfall expected to continue, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped up precautionary measures. Relief centres with basic amenities and medical facilities, along with community kitchens, are being arranged to assist people who may need to be evacuated from vulnerable areas.

Civic bodies and other departments are also expected to remain alert to waterlogging, fallen trees, damaged electricity infrastructure and disruptions to transport. Residents have been advised to avoid walking through stagnant water near electrical installations and to stay away from fallen power lines.

The northeast monsoon has already brought substantial rainfall to several parts of Tamil Nadu. With two weather systems being monitored over the Bay of Bengal, meteorologists are closely tracking their movement and intensity to assess the likelihood of further rainfall and possible cyclonic development.

The formation of a cyclone is not yet certain, and its prospects will become clearer as the India Meteorological Department receives further observations on the developing system.