Sathankulam: Parotta master held for murder, Abduction of girls

Thoothukudi, Oct. 23:

A parotta master was arrested for allegedly hacking a woman to death and abducting her two teenage daughters near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, in a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns over the safety of women and children.

The accused, identified as Gnanaprakash, allegedly murdered Mary Regila at her house in Mudalur, near Sathankulam, after she objected to his relationship with her 15-year-old daughter, according to the district police.

According to police, Gnanaprakash entered Mary Regila’s house and attacked her with a sickle. She suffered fatal injuries in the assault. Her husband, Muthukrishnan, and their son, Pleset Raja, were also attacked and sustained multiple cut injuries. They were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The brutal attack triggered an investigation by the Sathankulam police, who initially faced questions over whether the crime had been committed by a lone assailant or a gang.

Following the attack, Mary Regila’s two 15-year-old daughters went missing, prompting police to launch an intensive search operation. The disappearance of the girls raised fears that they might have been abducted by the assailant after the murder.

The police eventually traced the girls to a locked, dark room at the accused’s house in the Anandapuram area. Both were rescued and brought to safety.

Southern Zone Inspector-General of Police Vijendra Bidari confirmed that Gnanaprakash had allegedly murdered Mary Regila and taken her daughters away. The police subsequently intensified efforts to trace and arrest the accused.

Thoothukudi district Superintendent of Police Sivanathan said the murder was allegedly committed because Mary Regila had objected to the accused’s relationship with her 15-year-old daughter.

Gnanaprakash, who worked as a parotta master, was later arrested in connection with the murder and the alleged abduction of the girls.

The police are investigating the sequence of events leading to the murder, the circumstances in which the girls were taken away and the alleged motive behind the crime. Further legal proceedings against the accused are expected to follow.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger protection for minors and prompt intervention when adults pursue inappropriate relationships with children. The allegations against the accused will be subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial proceedings.