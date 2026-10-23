Multi-level car parking facility in Kodaikanal

Kodaikanal, Oct 23:

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to develop a commercial complex along with a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility in Kodaikanal to address persistent traffic congestion and parking problems in the popular hill station.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai) has proposed an integrated development project on 7.59 acres of land owned by the corporation in Kodaikanal. The project is planned under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, combining commercial facilities with organised parking infrastructure.

According to the proposal, around one acre will be earmarked for the multi-level car parking facility. The commercial complex and its associated parking facilities are planned on a total of 2.62 acres, comprising 1.90 acres for the commercial complex and 0.72 acres for parking.

The government has invited proposals to select a qualified consultant to prepare a feasibility report and provide transaction advisory services for implementing the project. The consultant will assess the project’s viability and help frame the development model for inviting private participation.

As part of the assignment, the consultant will collect information on the land, existing buildings and available infrastructure. A detailed assessment of traffic congestion within a three-kilometre radius of the proposed site will also be carried out to understand existing traffic patterns and identify the factors contributing to congestion.

The study will examine the demand for parking facilities in Kodaikanal, including the extent of parking requirements and the infrastructure needed to accommodate vehicles, particularly during peak tourist seasons.

The terms of reference state that the consultant need not independently conduct soil testing or a topographical survey. Instead, secondary data available from nearby government-owned land may be collected and used for the preliminary assessment.

The proposed development is intended to improve parking management, reduce roadside vehicle congestion and provide commercial infrastructure in Kodaikanal, which attracts large numbers of tourists throughout the year. The project’s implementation will depend on the findings of the feasibility study and the subsequent development process.