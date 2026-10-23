Ramayana crosses Rs 7 cr in advance bookings; 1.26 lakh tickets sold

The upcoming epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has generated a strong response in advance bookings, collecting over Rs 7 crore ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on November 5.

According to trade estimates, the film has grossed Rs 7.10 crore in opening-day advance bookings in India, with more than 1.26 lakh tickets sold across 3,707 shows. The collection stands at Rs 5.17 crore after excluding blocked seats. Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR are among the leading markets, while the Hindi version accounts for the bulk of ticket sales.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part adaptation of the Indian epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features music by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The makers are planning a large-scale release in multiple Indian languages and premium theatrical formats. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2027.