Fake seizures helped 17 inmates escape from Theni jail, says IG

Chennai, Oct 27:

Seventeen undertrial prisoners allegedly pretended to suffer seizures to trick prison guards into approaching their cell before attacking them and escaping from the Thekkampatti sub-jail near Andipatti in Theni district, South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said.

He said the incident came to light around 10 pm and that an investigation was under way. Police have formed 25 special teams to trace the escapees and intensified searches across Theni, Madurai, Dindigul and neighbouring areas, including routes leading to Kerala.

Four prisoners have been recaptured, while a prison guard sustained a head injury and two other personnel suffered minor injuries. Investigators are also examining the circumstances that allowed the mass escape.