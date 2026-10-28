Wanted to enter Hindi cinema, but was never in a race: Keerthy Suresh

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh says she had always wanted to explore Hindi cinema but preferred to let opportunities come her way naturally rather than rush into the industry.

The actor, who made her Hindi film debut with Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John in 2024, is now awaiting the release of her Netflix series Akka, which will premiere on October 30. She has also completed work on Raftaar, a film featuring Rajkummar Rao, which is expected to release soon.

“I definitely wanted to enter Hindi at some point, and it happened eventually,” Keerthy told PTI in an interview. Emphasising that she was not in a hurry to build her presence in Bollywood, she said she was choosing projects based on what appealed to her rather than trying to do a specific number of films.

The actor said director Dharmaraj Shetty approached her for Akka after watching her performance in the Tamil crime drama Saani Kaayidham (2022), in which she played a police constable whose life is transformed by a brutal attack. Keerthy said the character’s combination of toughness and vulnerability helped convince the filmmaker that she was suited to the role.

Headlined by Keerthy and Radhika Apte, Akka is a period crime thriller set in the 1980s in Pernuru, a fictional kingdom shaped by generations of women. The story explores the rivalry between Bhavani, played by Keerthy, and Rudra, portrayed by Apte, against the backdrop of a society where women occupy positions of power.

The actor also expressed happiness over the international appreciation received by her latest film, Dorothy, which explores LGBTQ themes. She said the audience response and the film’s contribution to meaningful cinema had made the experience particularly rewarding.

Produced by YRF Entertainment, Akka features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in supporting roles.