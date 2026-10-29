Technical snag grounds Qatar Airways flight in Chennai

Chennai, Oct 29:

A Qatar Airways flight from Chennai to Doha was cancelled on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected during final checks before departure, leaving 207 passengers stranded. They were accommodated in hotels across Chennai.

The flight was preparing to depart with 207 passengers and 12 crew members, taking the total number of people on board to 219. After passengers boarded, the pilots detected a technical problem during final checks and alerted the Chennai airport control room.

Passengers were asked to disembark and wait in the airport lounges while engineers attempted to rectify the fault. As the problem could not be fixed even after prolonged efforts, the flight was cancelled.

More than 100 passengers were reportedly travelling onwards to destinations including the US, the UK, Scotland and the Netherlands via connecting flights from Doha.

Airport officials said the aircraft would depart after the technical fault was rectified.