Ducati unveils all-black Monster Dark, India launch in 2027

Chennai,Nov 2:

Ducati has unveiled the new Monster Dark, an all-black version of its iconic naked motorcycle, aimed at riders seeking minimalist styling and sporty performance. The motorcycle is expected to arrive in India in 2027.

Powered by an 890cc V2 engine producing 111 hp and 91.1 Nm of torque, the bike features an aluminium monocoque frame, Showa suspension and Brembo brakes. It weighs 175 kg and comes with four riding modes – Sport, Road, Urban and Wet.

The motorcycle also gets a 6-axis IMU-based electronics package, including cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control and engine brake control. A five-inch colour TFT display and full-LED lighting are among its features.