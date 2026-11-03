Kerala to move SC on Periyar dam safety audit

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3:

The Kerala government will approach the Supreme Court with a special petition seeking the immediate implementation of its 2024 judgment that permitted a comprehensive and independent safety evaluation of the century-old Mullaperiyar dam. State Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph announced the decision at a press briefing in the state capital on Monday, highlighting the urgency of reviewing the reservoir’s structural integrity.

The state cabinet has appointed senior advocate Mohan V. Kattarki as lead counsel to represent Kerala’s interests before the apex court. The minister noted that given the aging structure of the masonry dam and frequent extreme weather occurrences across the Western Ghats, conducting a modern, scientific safety inspection under judicial oversight is essential to ensure the safety of downstream populations living in the Idukki district.

In addition to filing the special petition, Kerala will formally request the Centre’s active mediation to resolve the prolonged interstate dispute with Tamil Nadu over reservoir operations and maintenance. On the contentious Baby Dam strengthening project, the minister stated that Kerala has already apprised the Supreme Court of its compliance with previously stipulated conditions, reaffirming that the state remains committed to peaceful inter-state water-sharing arrangements.

Minister Joseph also outlined broader administrative measures initiated by the state government to overhaul the Water Resources Department and the Kerala Water Authority. The reform initiatives aim to upgrade municipal drinking water networks, modernise irrigation distribution channels, and enhance real-time hydrological surveillance systems across Kerala’s major reservoir catchments.