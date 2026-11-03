SC points to report on unrestricted sale of crackers, asks Centre to take action

New Delhi, Nov 3:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday took serious note of widespread media reports highlighting the open and unrestricted sale of various kinds of banned firecrackers across markets in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), directing the Centre to ensure strict compliance with its judicial orders. The intervention follows reports indicating that non-compliant firecrackers continue to be sold openly despite court-mandated restrictions.

A bench comprising Justices M.M. Sundresh and P.B. Varale drew the attention of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to front-page newspaper reports published on Tuesday morning. The judges observed that ground photographs and field investigations revealed that despite the court’s order permitting only certified green crackers within defined hours, stalls across markets were selling all varieties of firecrackers, irrespective of whether they possessed valid licenses or verified CSIR QR codes.

“In today’s report on Hindustan Times there’s a photograph… they say that notwithstanding yesterday’s order, now everything is available in the shops. Please look into it,” the bench told the law officer. Justice Sundresh noted with concern that vendors are dispensing uncertified stock freely without regulatory checks, urging the central authorities and police administration to step in immediately to prevent unchecked retail violations.

The top court had on Monday granted limited relief by permitting the bursting of certified green firecrackers exclusively on November 7 and 8 between 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM, while maintaining a strict prohibition on conventional crackers containing hazardous chemicals such as barium salts. The bench reiterated that local law enforcement agencies must inspect markets actively and crack down on unlicensed vendors violating the court’s environmental parameters.