Tamil Nadu government seeks 25-year infrastructure plans for 19 urban local bodies

Chennai, Nov 3:

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated a comprehensive urban planning exercise requiring the formulation of 25-year City Infrastructure Development Plans (CIDPs) for 19 key urban local bodies across the state. The long-range planning framework is aimed at revamping municipal planning, prioritizing civic interventions, and delivering short-, medium-, and long-term infrastructure overhauls.

Executed through the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL), the exercise will incorporate extensive field assessments, stakeholder consultations, GIS-based spatial mapping, asset inventories, service-level benchmarking, population growth models, and climate-resilience evaluations. The project will coordinate public works across 12 broad sectors, including water supply, sewerage and sanitation, stormwater drainage, solid waste management, urban mobility, green spaces, public health, and digital governance.

The 25-year master plans will outline detailed capital investment frameworks, matching project requirements with municipal revenues, state grants, and external multilateral funding sources. The plans are structured to eliminate piecemeal civic works, ensuring that expanding suburban clusters and tier-two municipal corporations develop robust infrastructure capable of withstanding demographic expansion and climate-induced flood risks.

The blueprint forms an integral operational component of the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission (CMIUDM) 2026–2031, which integrates urban civic projects under 11 targeted sub-missions. The state government has earmarked a massive overall outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore over five years to finance modern civic infrastructure across all participating urban local bodies.