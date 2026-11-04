VJ Siddhu’s ‘Dayangaram’ teaser drops with college vibes

Popular digital star and YouTuber VJ Siddhu has officially stepped into the directorial arena with the lively teaser and first-look poster of his debut feature film, Dayangaram.

Bankrolled by Ishari K. Ganesh under the Vels Film International banner, the teaser offers a vibrant glimpse into a high-energy campus world, blending quirky situational humor with bromance and youthful escapades. Siddhu headlines the project in multiple distinct looks, showcasing comic timing that quickly generated strong buzz across social media circles.

The teaser introduces an eclectic ensemble featuring Natty (Natraj Subramaniam), Kaali Venkat, Ilavarasu, Nithin Sathya, and Harshath Khan, alongside popular faces from Siddhu’s YouTube sketches like Mallesh Kannan. Adding an extra layer of excitement for cinephiles, director Ashwath Marimuthu makes a special cameo appearance in the promo. The visuals are powered by an upbeat, foot-tapping musical score composed by Siddhu Kumar, which sets a spirited rhythm for the film’s campus-centric madness.

Following up on the initial buzz generated when actor Dhanush launched the title video last year, the makers used the teaser drop to confirm that Dayangaram will arrive in cinemas as a festive theatrical release for Pongal 2027.

With shooting officially wrapped and post-production underway, the teaser positions the film as a feel-good youth entertainer aimed straight at family and college crowds this festival season.