Is Vijay63 film being called ‘Bigulu’?

Vijay63 is the talk of the town. Much recently, a major portion of the movie was shot at EVP Studios where a massive football stadium set was constructed.

Now the buzz is that the first look poster and title of this movie will be out soon.

However, there has been no official statement about this from the makers. Sources say that since Vijay plays a football coach, they have opted for the title Bigulu which means whistle.

Vijay63 is directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainments.

Music is by A R Rahman and actress Nayanthara plays the female lead.

Yogi Babu, Vivekh and ‘Pariyerum Perumal’ Kathir are also in the cast. The movie is to hit theatres during Deepavali this year. Atlee and Vijay come together after two hits – Theri and Mersal.