Writer Jeyamohan attacked by local shopkeeper in Nagercoil

Chennai: Famous Tamil and Malayalam writer B Jeyamohan was today assaulted by a shopkeeper near his Parvathypuram residence in Nagercoil, Kanyakumari district for questioning the quality of the dosa batter.

Jeyamohan is said to have purchased some dosa batter from a shop near his house as was his regular practice. But when he went home, he found that the batter was sour. So, he went back to the shop and complained about the matter as a consumer.

But the shop-owner’s husband, Selvam, is alleged to have replied to Jeyamohan’s complaint by attacking him.

The writer then got himself admitted to the Asaripallam hospital in Nagercoil for treatment. He also lodged a police complaint.

The Vadaseri police have registered a case and are interrogating Selvam.

Feted Jeyamohan is also famous for writing the dialogues for blockbuster films like 2.0, Sarkar, Naan Kadavul, Kadal and Angadi Theru.